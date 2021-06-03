Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) Insider Sells A$26,100,000.00 in Stock

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) insider Adrian Di Marco sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$8.70 ($6.21), for a total value of A$26,100,000.00 ($18,642,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This is a boost from Technology One’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Technology One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

Technology One Limited researches, develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, and Corporate segments. It offers various business solutions, including enterprise asset management, human resource and payroll, financials, enterprise budgeting, supply chain, property and rating, student management, business intelligence, enterprise content management, performance planning, spatial, enterprise cash receipting, stakeholder management, and business process management.

