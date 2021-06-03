TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Position Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of TechTarget worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,132 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in TechTarget by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth about $3,542,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TechTarget by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.57. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,237 shares of company stock worth $6,005,446 in the last 90 days. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

