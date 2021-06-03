Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) shares were down 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.30.

About Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

