Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $65.47 on Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $110.08 million and approximately $98.03 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $65.47 or 0.00172653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00079526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00025571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00994291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.44 or 0.10420602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052824 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,759,691 coins and its circulating supply is 1,681,392 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

