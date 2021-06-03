TEMCO (TEMCO) Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $14.93 million and $219,835.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00069323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.00329780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00237783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.23 or 0.01190609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003626 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00034532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,917.37 or 1.00243840 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,969,019 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

