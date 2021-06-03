Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE GIM opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.46.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 93,638 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $515,945.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 254,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,838. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

