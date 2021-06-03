Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Stock Price Up 2%

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG)’s stock price rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 254 ($3.32) and last traded at GBX 254 ($3.32). Approximately 4,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 172,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249 ($3.25).

TEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 242.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £173.60 million and a PE ratio of -9.66.

In other news, insider Graham Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £21,800 ($28,481.84).

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile (LON:TEG)

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.