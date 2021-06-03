Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) rose 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.87. Approximately 32,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,464,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.
TEN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22.
In other Tenneco news, Director James S. Metcalf purchased 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,154,830 shares of company stock valued at $108,498,269. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
