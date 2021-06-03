Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) rose 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.87. Approximately 32,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,464,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

TEN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenneco news, Director James S. Metcalf purchased 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,154,830 shares of company stock valued at $108,498,269. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

