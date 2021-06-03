TENT Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, TENT has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. TENT has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $256,185.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.56 or 0.00439980 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.99 or 0.00285387 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00158064 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004395 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004779 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 35,817,980 coins and its circulating supply is 35,740,888 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

