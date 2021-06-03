TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.26. TeraGo shares last traded at C$5.18, with a volume of 11,331 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of TeraGo from C$6.50 to C$7.40 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.62 million and a P/E ratio of -10.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.83 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TeraGo (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

