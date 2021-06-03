Terracoin Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $650,263.82 and $827.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,852.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $686.03 or 0.01812371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.36 or 0.00473826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00059079 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001489 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004990 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

