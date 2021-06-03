TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $14.28 million and $1,464.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

