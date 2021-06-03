TerraKRW (KRT) Price Up 1.4% This Week

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $45.42 million and approximately $60,440.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00070215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00286372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00197758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.30 or 0.01192289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,582.32 or 0.99936653 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00034151 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 51,635,494,240 coins and its circulating supply is 51,634,765,132 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

