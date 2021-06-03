Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 226.40 ($2.96). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 225.50 ($2.95), with a volume of 12,961,314 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 286.20 ($3.74).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14. The company has a market cap of £17.44 billion and a PE ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 227.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 5.95 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Tesco’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

In other Tesco news, insider Thierry Garnier purchased 15,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £33,900 ($44,290.57). Also, insider Steve Golsby purchased 8,608 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,368 ($25,304.42). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,169 shares of company stock worth $6,717,647.

About Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

