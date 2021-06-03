Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,107 shares during the quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of American Tower worth $79,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Tower by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.5% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 5.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $8,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $261.99. The company had a trading volume of 19,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,549. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.77%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

