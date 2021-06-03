Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 989,752 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,192,000. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 3.0% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned about 0.46% of Pioneer Natural Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,259,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.6% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 24,269 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 205,312 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after purchasing an additional 106,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.02. 22,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,221. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.86.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

