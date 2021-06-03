Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127,284 shares during the quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned 0.08% of The TJX Companies worth $67,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,149,704,000 after purchasing an additional 621,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after buying an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.51. 204,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,608,841. The stock has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

