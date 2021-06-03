Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Sells 1,140,880 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140,880 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 3.8% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Citigroup worth $198,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 41.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after buying an additional 158,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Citigroup by 545.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Shares of C traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.02. 579,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,489,002. The stock has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

