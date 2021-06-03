Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Sells 378,940 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,716,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 378,940 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 2.0% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Boston Scientific worth $104,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 101,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 351,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 133,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,000,521. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 416.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,952. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Truist upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

