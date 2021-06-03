Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 422,254 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 3.5% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned 0.11% of Medtronic worth $182,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,671. The company has a market cap of $165.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.18. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

