Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,749 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 2.0% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $10.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $594.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,814,402. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $658.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.69 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,534,629.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,728,322. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.19.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

