Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi Sells 8,524 Shares

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TTEK stock opened at $119.44 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $144.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TTEK. Maxim Group upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.14.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.