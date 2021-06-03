The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1,182.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,591 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises about 1.9% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $17,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.65. 7,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,678. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.02.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

