The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises about 1.6% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $22,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $91.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.02. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $94.15.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

