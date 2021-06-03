The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,897 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 13.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Alley Co LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $1,660,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 468.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 139,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 114,995 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BA opened at $255.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.47. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.63.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.38.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

