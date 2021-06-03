The Cato Co. Declares — Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CATO)

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) announced a — dividend on Friday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

The Cato has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years.

The Cato stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78. The Cato has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $360.97 million, a PE ratio of 99.82 and a beta of 0.94.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Cato had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $155.42 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

About The Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

