The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is ($0.15). The Children’s Place posted earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $8.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $9.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The company had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The Children’s Place’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of PLCE traded down $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $94.10. The stock had a trading volume of 310,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.67. The Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $103.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

