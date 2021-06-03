The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 91.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies updated its FY21 guidance to $13.20-13.40 EPS.

Shares of COO traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $384.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $268.92 and a 52 week high of $415.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.38.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

