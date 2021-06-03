The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.20-13.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.855-2.885 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $388.38.
NYSE COO traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $384.09. 310,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,814. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $268.92 and a 12 month high of $415.96. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
