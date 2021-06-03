The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

SRV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.28. 8,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,994. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.43. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $29.61.

Get The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.