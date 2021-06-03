The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
SRV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.28. 8,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,994. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.43. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $29.61.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.