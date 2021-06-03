The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This is an increase from The Cushing Renaissance Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.
Shares of SZC traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 21,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,836. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $47.95.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.