The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Up to $5.77

Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $6.16. The GEO Group shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 20,315 shares trading hands.

GEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet cut The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $739.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.72.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.