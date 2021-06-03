The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,290 ($16.85). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 1,227 ($16.03), with a volume of 86,121 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £529.79 million and a P/E ratio of -11.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,303.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

