The Graph (GRT) Trading 11.8% Higher This Week

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, The Graph has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $262.64 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002314 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00079667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00025648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.17 or 0.00995594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.80 or 0.10284379 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052952 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

