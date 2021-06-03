The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,586,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,478,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $19,871,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134,153 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,590,000 after acquiring an additional 111,570 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Shares of THG opened at $139.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.