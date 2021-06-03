The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 1.0% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 33,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,161,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $311.49. The stock had a trading volume of 56,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,797. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.50. The stock has a market cap of $331.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

