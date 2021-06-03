The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $34.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

