The Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.91. 751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07.

About The Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY)

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electric power, gas supply, heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. The company operates through Electric Power, Gas/Other Energies, IT/Communications, and Real Estate segments. The company generates power from thermal, hydropower, wind, biomass, and nuclear power generation facilities.

