The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.98

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.98 and last traded at $87.90, with a volume of 12346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.54.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Lovesac by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,253,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 92,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,826,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 176,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

