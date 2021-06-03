The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.98

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.98 and last traded at $87.90, with a volume of 12346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.18.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.
The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.54.
In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Lovesac by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,253,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 92,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,826,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 176,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
