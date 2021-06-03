The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,471,000 after purchasing an additional 305,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 146,748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 524,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 111,271 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,450.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 105,853 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth $4,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.15.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. Equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 64.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIBK shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 1,949 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $96,533.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,459 shares in the company, valued at $270,384.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $69,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,229.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.