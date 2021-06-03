The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1 Million Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NARI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Inari Medical news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $29,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $516,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,178.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,738,206 shares of company stock valued at $193,398,000 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical stock opened at $80.76 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.79. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 367.11.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

