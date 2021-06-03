The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.28.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion and a PE ratio of -21.60. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

