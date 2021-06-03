The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 166,027 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Endeavour Silver as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $61,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $875,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXK opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

EXK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

