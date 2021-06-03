The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 100,000 Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Separately, Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at $1,004,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTPYU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

