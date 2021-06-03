The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,779 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,236,000 after purchasing an additional 415,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 132,302 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

SBCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $37.00 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

