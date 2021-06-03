The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $6,345,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,482,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. HSBC cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.07.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.