The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,045 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of The Mosaic worth $13,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Mosaic by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.66.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

