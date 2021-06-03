The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,093,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,663 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.82% of The New York Times worth $662,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The New York Times alerts:

NYSE:NYT opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NYT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.