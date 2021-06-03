The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of The Pebble Group stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 150 ($1.96). 595,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,404. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51. The Pebble Group has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 157.90 ($2.06). The stock has a market cap of £251.18 million and a P/E ratio of 62.50.

In other The Pebble Group news, insider Yvonne Monaghan acquired 20,000 shares of The Pebble Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £27,800 ($36,320.88).

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the health and beauty, fast moving consumer goods, transport, technology, banking and finance, and charity sectors.

