The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,594 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,174.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $189,338.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,497.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE opened at $97.89 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -391.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

